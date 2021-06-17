The most important question anyone can ask about a film right now is, “Does it have a post-credits scene?” Who cares about themes, or story, or cinematography? We only want to know if there will be a post-credits scene to set up the next movie, damn it! And then we want to know if that next movie will have a post-credits scene, too! “Engage with art”? No thanks! Give us post-credits scene info. For instance: The Suicide Squad is opening this summer, and the number one question on everyone’s mind is, “Will The Suicide Squad have a post-credit scene?”

Does the Suicide Squad Have A Post-Credit Scene?

But seriously folks, it’s time to relax about post-credits scenes. I know they can be fun, but they’ve become a kind of obsession with people who want to know if every movie, no matter what it is, has a post-credits scene. I’m sure whenever Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon comes out, someone, somewhere, will ask if it has a post-credits scene.

To be fair, post-credits scenes have become standard for comic book movies at this point, and with The Suicide Squad on the way, someone went onto Twitter to ask director James Gunn if his upcoming movie would include a post-credit scene. But the questioner took things an extra step by claiming the Suicide Squad post-credits scene question was “the most important question ever,” to which Gunn replied, “I hope this isn’t the most important question, as I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes.”

So there you have it. The answer is yes.

The Suicide Squad Runtime and More

In the same Twitter thread, Gunn also revealed that The Suicide Squad clocks in at 2 hours and 12 minutes, because all comic book movies are required by law to be over two hours these days. If you break that law you go to jail, sorry.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn; Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport; John Cena as Peacemaker; Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller; Jai Courtney as George “Digger” Harkness / Captain Boomerang; Peter Capaldi as the Thinker; David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man; Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2; Michael Rooker as Savant; Alice Braga as Sol Soria; Pete Davidson as Richard “Dick” Hertz / Blackguard; Nathan Fillion as Floyd Belkin / T.D.K.; Sean Gunn as Weasel; Flula Borg as Javelin; Mayling Ng as Mongal; and, last, but certainly not least, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark (Steve Agee stood in for character on set).

Here’s the synopsis for The Suicide Squad:

The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others — to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave.

Look for the film in theaters and on HBO Max August 6, 2021.