DC FanDome finally gave us a proper first look at The Suicide Squad from director James Gunn. The filmmaker behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is shaking up the roster of DC Comics characters with a whole new line of weird and obscure bad guys, and the film’s panel during the virtual DC Comics convention finally confirmed who all of the new cast members are playing, not to mention giving us some wild first looks.

Check out The Suicide Squad character roll call video and find out some other interesting details about the movie below.

The Suicide Squad Character Roll Call Video

Here’s a rundown of the cast and who they’re playing in The Suicide Squad:

Margot Robbie – Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney – Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman – Colonel Rick Flag

Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

Idris Elba – Bloodsport

John Cena – Peacemaker

David Dastmalchian – Polka Dot Man

Michael Rooker – Savant

Flula Borg – Javelin

Daniela Melchior – Ratcatcher 2

Steve Agee King Shark (on-set only)

Mayling Ng – Mongal

Peter Capaldi – Thinker

Alica Braga – Solsoria

Pete Davidson – Blackguard

Nathan Fillion – TDK

Sean Gunn – Weasel

Juan Diego Botto – Presidente General Silvio Luna

Joaquín Cosío – Major General Suarez (not in video, but revealed during the panel)

– Major General Suarez (not in video, but revealed during the panel) Storm Reid – Tyla, Bloodsport’s daughter (not in the video, but revealed during the panel)

James Gunn called the movie a superhero version of The Dirty Dozen, and the featurette revealed during the DC FanDome panel certainly leaned into that. Though this film includes characters from the first Suicide Squad movie, it looks like this is very much meant to stand on its own. Gunn has taken cues from John Ostrander‘s comic book run, and as he explained to famed comics creator, this isn’t so much of an adaptation of those issues, but rather imagining if there was a sequel to those comics in the same spirit.

This is the first time we’ve gotten confirmation that Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport in the movie. It was previously said that he was going to step up to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, but Gunn opted to have him play a different character. We learned during the panel that the movie finds Bloodsport in prison for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Sounds like a pretty badass guy.

Daniel Sudick is the special effects supervisor for The Suicide Squad, and like James Gunn, he’s making the leap from Marvel Studios movies. Sudick has been the special effects supervisor for 14 of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s also working on the upcoming Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision, but Gunn says that Sudick told him that The Suicide Squad has more special effects shots than any of those movies.

Unfortunately for James Gunn, one character you likely won’t get to see in The Suicide Squad is Bat-Mite, an imp similar to the Superman villain Mister Mxyzptlk who dresses up like a tiny Batman. Gunn was tempted to get him into the movie somehow, but it sounds like he wasn’t able to make it work.

Gunn says Warner Bros. Pictures is “overwhelmingly happy” with the movie and that this is the “greatest cast he’s ever worked with by far.” Sorry, Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ll have to see if he’s right when The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021.

In the meantime, here are two posters for the movie, one with alternate looks for Bloodsport and Harley Quinn: