James Gunn must be a very busy man because lately, his name has been everywhere.

Gunn is especially popular this summer, because of his upcoming blockbuster The Suicide Squad – but that’s not the only reason he keeps making headlines. Gunn is particularly in demand right now, already splitting his time between two major studios, Marvel and Warner Bros. Could he continue splitting that time? according to the filmmaker, maybe.

After his brief split from Marvel Studios following social media backlash, Gunn was immediately snatched up by the studio behind the DC Extended Universe to write and direct a film. His work on The Suicide Squad then spun off into a series about one of his lead characters, Peacemaker (John Cena). And though the two projects capitalized on his schedule, he was rehired to work on the next few Guardians of the Galaxy projects and complete his trilogy with the team he brought to screen back in 2014.

With the project pile slowly twiddling down, as production begins and their slated release dates get closer, fans can’t help but wonder what Gunn will tackle next. Especially as he prepares to wrap up two DC projects and cross the aisle back over to Marvel, a question hangs in the air —will Gunn continue working with either studio?

Lucky for us, one brave soul dared to seek out answers (i.e. someone tweeted at him).

I have yes! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 27, 2021

This is only half the answer we were looking for, but let’s take what we can get.

While it’s not confirmation of any new titles, it’s nice to know that discussions are being had. We at least know that Gunn is open to the possibility of future DC projects. Given the buzz around The Suicide Squad and the pure chaotic fun promised by the trailers, this sounds like great news!

And so we turn to speculation: what might Gunn’s next DC project be?

The obvious answer is another Suicide Squad follow-up film, or perhaps another spinoff series following one of its villains. Who wouldn’t want eight more hours of Weasel, am I right? Gunn certainly has a thing for big team-up films, so maybe he’ll dig back into the comic book depths and pull out another deep cut, like Gen13 or the Shadow Pact. For now, all we can do is speculate and cross our fingers.

What’s Next For James Gunn?

In addition to his work on The Suicide Squad, Gunn worked with Warner Bros to develop Peacemaker, an eight-episode series starring John Cena’s character. He both wrote the first season and directed its first 5 episodes (also confirmed via Twitter).

On the Marvel end of things, Gunn is beginning production later this year on both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will shoot back to back. The special is expected in December of next year, while the film will hit theaters in the summer of 2023. Gunn also served as executive producer on Thor: Love and Thunder, which features many members of the Guardians team and plenty of its own weirdness (Taika Waititi style). However, Gunn has hinted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be his final Marvel project.

So between the two comic universes, we could be seeing a lot more of Gunn. Stay tuned here to find out whatever else he has up his sleeve.