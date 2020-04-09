In the series finale of Game of Thrones, Tyrion Lannister makes a grand speech about how there’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story. I hope Maika Monroe‘s character in the new Quibi movie The Stranger saw that speech and took it to heart, because she’s going to need one hell of a story of her own if she wants to stay alive. She plays a ride share driver who picks up a deranged sociopath (played by Dane DeHaan), and he threatens to kill her unless she tells him “a really good story.” Check out the newest trailer below.



The Stranger Trailer

The first 30 seconds of this trailer are the same as in the teaser, but then it starts throwing new footage at us left and right, expanding the scope beyond just Monroe and DeHaan and incorporating a previously-unseen character played by Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap). This new guy looks like a convenience store employee…but is he really trying to help Monroe, or is he actually in cahoots with DeHaan’s murderous character? (And on a different note, how much do you think Zippo paid for that GIGANTIC piece of product placement in that store scene?)

The Stranger is written, directed, and executive produced by Veena Sud, the woman who brought us shows like AMC’s The Killing and Netflix’s Seven Seconds. Monroe broke out in 2013’s The Guest and has gone on to star in It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence, Villains, and more. DeHaan broke out with the found footage superhero film Chronicle before appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, A Cure for Wellness, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

As for Quibi, the new mobile-only streaming platform launched earlier this week to…uh…not great reviews across the internet, but they’re still offering a 90-day free trial before the paid subscription plans kick in. So if you want to check out The Stranger or anything else they have, it won’t cost you a penny. Be sure to check out our ranking of every show that’s on the service right here.

Here’s the official description:

An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

The Stranger debuts on Quibi on April 13, 2020.