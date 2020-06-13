Roy Cohn, one of the worst people to ever live, is the subject of the new HBO documentary Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn. And, interestingly enough, the doc is directed by someone who has a personal connection to Cohn’s life: Ivy Meeropol, the granddaughter Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the couple Cohn prosecuted as spies, leading to their execution in the electric chair. Watch the Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn trailer below.

Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn Trailer

Almost 40 years after his death, Roy Cohn remains a controversial figure who continues to torment. Much has been said about Cohn, including on film – James Woods played Cohn in Citizen Cohn, and Cohn is a supporting figure in Angels in America (Al Pacino played Cohn in the HBO film adaptation of the play). He was an integral part of Joseph McCarthy’s witch hunt. And, of course, Cohn is often cited as the mentor of Donald Trump, with many claiming Trump learned everything he knows about being awful directly from Cohn. Last year saw the release of the documentary Where’s My Roy Cohn?, and now, Cohn is the subject of another documentary – HBO’s Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn. Here’s the synopsis:

This thorough and mesmerizing documentary takes an appropriately unflinching look at the life and death of Roy Cohn, the closeted, conservative American lawyer whose first job out of law school was prosecuting filmmaker Ivy Meeropol’s grandparents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Moving from the fifties-when he was also chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy-to the crooked deals and shady power brokering of the eighties that led Cohn to becoming the right-hand man and mentor of Donald J. Trump, this film is not merely a depiction of a brutal, ideologically diseased man-it’s an interrogatory work in search of the true character behind an icon of the political right in a deeply troubled America.

The doc features interviews with Cindy Adams, Alan Dershowitz, Tony Kushner, Nathan Lane, John Waters, and “a trove of fascinating, recently unearthed archive video and audio material.” Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn will debut on HBO June 19.