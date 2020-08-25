If the real pandemic hasn’t burned you out on deadly viruses forever, good news! The Stand remake now has a premiere date. Many were wondering if the CBS All Access miniseries adaptation of the Stephen King novel about the end of the world might get delayed, what with the far-too-relevant subject matter. But it looks like that’s not the case, and CBS All Access will debut the adaptation this December.

In 1979, Stephen King unleashed The Stand upon the world. Reprinted in an even longer edition in 1990, The Stand is King’s epic novel about the end of the world brought on by a mutated flu virus. The virus kills off almost the entire world, and the few remaining survivors attempt to rebuild society. In the process, two very different factions form – a “good” side in Boulder, Colorado, and an “evil” side in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s one of King’s most well-known books, and it was first adapted to the screen via an ABC miniseries in 1994. Since then, there were numerous plans to adapt the book again, specifically for the big screen. Ben Affleck was even going to direct at one point. But after theatrical adaptations failed to materialize, The Stand eventually came back home to TV. The latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand is headed to CBS All Access, with The New Mutants filmmaker Josh Boone directing several episodes.

This latest adaptation has been in the works for a while, but when the coronavirus began to spread, some of us were wondering if the project would end up being delayed, what with the unfortunate connection and all. But now we know it’s not being delayed, and will arrive on December 17. In a statement (via EW), showrunner and executive producer Benjamin Cavell said:

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant. We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The miniseries stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

And, as an added bonus, Stephen King himself penned the last episode. When /Film spoke with Josh Boone about the project, Boone said:

“We were really lucky. I wasn’t there the whole time. I directed the first and last episode, I wrote the first episode with Ben Cavell and really worked on developing this for years with Knate Lee, my co-writer from New Mutants, and Jill Killington, who’s my other producing partner. We worked on this with Ben, developing this for CBS once I brought it over from Warner Bros. and got it up and running, cast everything, hired all the directors, and then right at the beginning, I shot the first episode and the last episode. And King wrote the last episode.”

I recently re-read The Stand, and I will say that some of it hits too close to home right now (not so much the virus stuff, but rather how the virus causes parts of society to breakdown). So I’m very curious to see how this new adaptation will play out. And hey, who knows – maybe by December the coronavirus will have miraculously gone away! Probably not, though.