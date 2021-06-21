The Sparks Brothers has the herculean task of telling the story of Sparks, a pop-rock duo with 50 years of history in the music industry. Director Edgar Wright does a fantastic job shining a light on the sensation referred to as “your favorite band’s favorite band,” and now Waxwork Records has put together a Sparks Brothers vinyl soundtrack, featuring some of the band’s best tunes from the documentary soundtrack and beyond. Check it out below.

The Sparks Brothers Vinyl Soundtrack

The Sparks Brothers is a 2021 documentary directed by Edgar Wright, and produced by Edgar Wright and Nira Park. Wright often uses music as a fundamental part of his film making, drawing especially from popular music. He was inspired to create a film about the brothers after a life-long obsession with the band. Spending much of their personal lives out of the public eye, this riveting documentary finally sheds light on the Sparks brothers in an intimate way. With commentary by stars like Beck, Thurston Moore, Flea, Duran Duran, and Jack Antonoff, we discover how much of an influence the brothers had over the cinematic and musical world.

The Sparks Brothers features an eclectic collection of music from Sparks’ impressive 50-year span (and counting) in the music industry, including tracks from Edgar Wright’s favorite albums. It’s the kind of documentary that’s entertaining and informative, featuring a cheeky approach to the band’s history and the documentary format itself, as well as passionate testimonies from some of the most famous Sparks fans around.

The Sparks Brothers vinyl soundtrack is a 4xLP in deluxe album packaging that you can get on pink or black and white marble colored vinyl. The album also features exclusive liner notes by Edgar Wright and Sparks themselves. There’s also an eight-page booklet, an 11×17 poster, and a pocket book-style gatefold jacket with matte satin finish with design and layout by Matt Needle.

You can pre-order The Sparks Brothers vinyl soundtrack at Waxwork Records for $75, and it will ship this fall.

For more from The Sparks Brothers, you can check out our review from the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. After you see the movie, you should check out our interview with Edgar Wright and Sparks too.

The Sparks Brothers Vinyl Soundtrack Track List