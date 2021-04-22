Kelsey Grammer becomes a long-haired, washed-up, kind of creepy has-been rock star in The Space Between, a drama that just happens to feature music from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. The trailer you’re about to see is interesting, in that it starts off rather silly, with Grammer’s zonked-out musician recording an album that’s nothing more than the sound of a refrigerator door opening and closing. But then, when you least expect it, things get surprisingly serious and dramatic. Watch The Space Between trailer below, and try not to confuse it with the forgotten 2017 sci-fi coming-of-age film The Space Between Us.

The Space Between Trailer

This trailer is not what I was expecting. I guess I should say I don’t know what I was expecting, exactly, but based on Kelsey Grammer’s physical appearance here, I guess I was expecting something over-the-top and goofy. And indeed, when the trailer begins, it certainly seems goofy. But then, without warning, everything stops and starts to get dramatic. I’m not sure if that tonal shift will work in the final film, but we’ll see.

In The Space Between, which is described as “an inspiring coming-of-age story set during the iconic 90s LA music scene,” “Micky Adams (Grammer), an eccentric has-been rock musician, loses his grip on reality as his record label looks to drop him and his new ‘unique’ albums. In hopes of breaking out of the mailroom, young Charlie Porter (Jackson White) is tasked with traveling to the musician’s bizarre home and forcing Micky out of his contract. Micky realizes Charlie could be the key to an artistic breakthrough and the pair’s unlikely friendship grows. The odd but powerful bond helps both gain perspective on the music industry, life, love…and the space between.”

The full cast includes Kelsey Grammer, Jackson White, Julia Goldani Telles, Paris Jackson, Andy Daly, and William Fichtner. On top of that, the film features original music from Rivers Cuomo, the frontman of Weezer. And let’s be honest here – none of us ever expected to see a movie where Kelsey Grammer plays a washed-up rock star featuring music from Rivers Cuomo. If you say you did you are lying.

Will Aldis wrote the script for The Space Between, which Rachel Winter directed. The Space Between is headed to a limited theatrical release on April 23. It will then come to video-on-demand and digital on June 15, and be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, Vudu, Xfinity, and more.