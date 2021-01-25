AppleTV+ is still searching for its identity as a streaming service, and aside from the heartwarming and hilarious Ted Lasso, the streamer has yet to enter the zeitgeist in the same way that some of its rivals have. While it waits for the Next Big Thing to catch on in the public eye, families and kids will be able to enjoy The Snoopy Show, an animated return to the world of Peanuts which showcases brand new adventures for the creative canine and his bird buddy Woodstock. Check out the latest trailer below.

The Snoopy Show Trailer

As the title indicates, this show puts Charlie Brown’s delightful dog front and center and follows the adventures of Snoopy and Woodstock as they bounce in and out of various imagination-fueled expeditions.

Instead of a typical half-hour animated series that has one primary storyline, each episode of The Snoopy Show will be comprised of three animated shorts, each around seven minutes long. An official press release previously stated that these shorts are based on the comic series, but it’s unclear if they’ll be doing a specific adaptation of any of Charles Schulz’s comics or if they’re just using the characters as a jumping-off point for completely new adventures. But even though Snoopy is the star, he’ll still be surrounded by a group of beloved Peanuts characters to interact with, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, and more.

It’s all part of AppleTV+’s big Peanuts push, which includes a documentary celebrating the 70th anniversary of the comic and featuring brand new specials centered on Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and Back to School. And if all of that isn’t enough Peanuts for you, there’s also Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, Morgan Neville’s 2019 documentary featuring Ron Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

The Snoopy Show is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

The Snoopy Show debuts on AppleTV+ on February 5, 2021.