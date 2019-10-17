To help support its upcoming streaming service, Apple has gotten into the film production game by striking a deal to co-produce movies with the arthouse indie studio A24. They’re already in production on their first film, On the Rocks, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, but now they’ve lined up their second film as part of their multi-year agreement.

The Sky Is Everywhere, the young adult novel by Jandy Nelson, is being turned into a feature film with Madeline’s Madeline director Josephine Decker getting behind the camera. But what’s this book about?

The Hollywood Reporter has news on The Sky Is Everywhere movie being set up at Apple and A24. Author Jandy Nelson will be adapting her own book for the big screen, and here’s the official synopsis (via Amazon):

Adrift after her sister Bailey’s sudden death, Lennie finds herself torn between quiet, seductive Toby—Bailey’s boyfriend who shares her grief—and Joe, the new boy in town who bursts with life and musical genius. Each offers Lennie something she desperately needs… though she knows if the two of them collide her whole world will explode. Join Lennie on this heartbreaking and hilarious journey of profound sorrow and mad love, as she makes colossal mistakes and colossal discoveries, as she traipses through band rooms and forest bedrooms and ultimately right into your heart. As much a celebration of love as a poignant portrait of loss, Lennie’s struggle to sort her own melody out of the noise around her is always honest, often uproarious, and absolutely unforgettable.

Well, that sounds like quite the complicated romantic entanglement. It’s easy to see why the book is so appealing to young adults, and there’s more than enough drama to turn into a movie. Normally I’d say this sounds like a Nicholas Sparks copycat that teen girls will rewatch at home over and over again, but the fact that A24 is getting involved and Josephine Decker is directing makes this sound a little more promising.

The Sky Is Everywhere was actually optioned by Warner Bros. Pictures back in 2015. The studio had also picked up the rights to Jandy Nelson’s book, I’ll Give You the Sun, the previous year, but neither has moved towards production since then. Now it sounds like The Sky Is Everywhere will be the first to hit the screen, especially with Apple quickly trying to build a library that will entice subscribers to sign up for their Apple TV+ streaming service.

Since this is Apple’s second collaboration with A24, it will more than likely be released in theaters before ending up in their streaming library. Just recently we learned that Apple wants to play nice with movie theaters by having a traditional theatrical release for some (but not all) of their movies before releasing it to streaming. So we can likely expect to see this movie in theaters in the next couple years, and then on Apple’s streaming service a few months after that.