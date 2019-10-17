It’s time yet again for Detective Harry Ambrose to solve a weird mystery. The Sinner season 3 brings back Bill Pullman‘s bearded detective for a new case: one involving a car crash that looks like an accident but might in fact be…foul play. Cue the ominous music. Matt Bomer and Chris Messina also star. Watch The Sinner season 3 trailer below.

The Sinner Season 3 Trailer

The Sinner has been a (mostly) fascinating show. The series takes a unique approach to murder mysteries: each season, it tells us upfront in the first episode who the guilty person is. The rest of the respective season is devoted to figuring out why the crime happened. Season 1 kicked-off with a seemingly normal family woman (Jessica Biel) brutally stabbing a man to death. Season 2 had a young boy (Elisha Henig) poisoning two adults. The connective element in each of these seasons is Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), an awkward, flustered man who likes to dig deeper into cases that seem cut and dry.

According to TV Line, season 3 follows “Detective Harry Ambrose as he investigates a tragic car accident in upstate New York. As the case unfolds, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career…Matt Bomer’s Jamie is the upstanding local resident at the center of it all, while Chris Messina plays Nick, a college friend who pays Jamie a most unwelcome visit.”

The cast also includes “Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) as Leela Burns, Jamie’s wife; Jessica Hecht (The Affair) as Sonya, a painter who gets involved in the investigation after the accident occurs on her property; and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) as Vic Soto, a former Marine-turned-detective who works alongside Ambrose to solve the case.”

There’s obviously a lot more about this season we don’t know yet, and since mystery is a big part of this show, I’m sure it’s going to keep its secrets pretty close to the vest. In the meantime, if you’ve been sleeping on this show and want to catch up, the first two seasons are streaming on Netflix. The Sinner season 3 will arrive on USA sometime in 2020.