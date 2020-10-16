About six months ago, Disney+ introduced various collections of The Simpsons episodes with some recurring themes that have appeared over the years. There’s a collection of episodes following the family taking various trips, another collection featuring all of their sports-related antics, and even a collection of episodes that contain the frequently surprising prescient predictions that the show somehow made, such as Disney buying 20th Century Fox and Donald Trump becoming president. However, the one that was frustratingly missing was a collection of all the Halloween-themed Treehouse of Horror episodes. Thankfully, that has changed this month.

Disney+ has announced that The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror collection is now live in their streaming library, including all 30 Treehouse of Horror episodes from over the years. It’s all part of their their new Simpsons Forever marketing push that they’re using to remind you that there’s nearly 300 hours of The Simpsons available on Disney+.

Now you might be asking yourself, if all 31 seasons of The Simpsons are now available on Disney+, then why are there only 30 episodes of the Treehouse of Horror? That’s because the Halloween tradition didn’t begin until the show’s second season, and they’ve done it every year since then. Honestly, if there’s ever a second big screen venture for The Simpsons, I wish they would do something tied to Treehouse of Horror. That would be a lot of fun.

Anyway, go ahead and get into the Halloween spirit with the The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror collection on Disney+ right now. And if you haven’t already, make sure you select the option that displays the older episodes in the original 4:3 aspect ratio instead of the remastered 16:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise you might lose some visual gags.