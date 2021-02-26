When you have a beloved animated show like The Simpsons that has been credited with predicting the future over and over again, it should come as no surprise that when they finally get around to turning it into a movie, they’ve already covered all the same ground before. The Simpsons Movie Honest Trailer reminds us about all the plot points in the movie that we’ve seen in episodes of The Simpsons, but ultimately admits that it doesn’t stop anyone from wanting to see a sequel.

The Simpsons Honest Trailer

No, not even The Simpsons Movie is safe from the “Simpsons did it first” meme that has plagued every single animated series for decades now. Bart gets raised by Flanders again, polluted water creates mutated animals again, and Homer has a Native American vision quest brought upon by something spicy. But when there has already been 18 seasons of television by the time a movie rolls around, what else are the writers supposed to do?

At the end of the day, The Simpsons may have gone down in quality since the show’s influential heyday in the 1990s. And Homer Simpson may have become too much of a bumbling buffoon to allow him to be a lovable idiot. But you have to appreciate the roads that were paved by the landmark animated series, allowing future animated shows geared towards adults to eventually flourish and grow into something else entirely.

For what it’s worth, The Simpsons producer Al Jean has said Disney is eager to release a sequel to The Simpsons Movie, but as of February 2020, they were still in the very early stages of development. It took 18 seasons before the first movie came around, so maybe by season 36 we’ll get the sequel.