If you enjoyed A Quiet Place and Bird Box, you might want to check out The Silence, which looks like a hybrid of those two films…with giant bats thrown in for good measure. In this post-apocalyptic thriller from Annabelle director John R. Leonetti, Kiernan Shipka and her family have to outrun big-ass bats while remaining perfectly silent. As if that weren’t stressful enough, the family also has to evade a crazy cult. Watch The Silence trailer below.

The Silence Trailer

It’s perhaps unfair to compare The Silence to A Quiet Place. The film is inspired by the book of the same name (by author Tim Lebbon), published in 2015 – long before A Quiet Place hit theaters. That’s also only a year after the Bird Box book was published, which really isn’t enough time – in terms of book writing – to have an impact on The Silence story. Which means we should probably chalk the similarities this film has with the previously mentioned titles up as a coincidence.

Still, it’s hard not to think of both A Quiet Place and Bird Box when watching this trailer, and also reading the synopsis:

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.

Derivativeness aside, The Silence has a fine cast. In addition to Shipka, there’s also Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto (who also co-stars with Shipka on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf. Be honest: you really want to see Stanley Tucci fighting giant monster bats, don’t you? If you said no, you’re a damn liar.

Bird Box was a huge hit for Netflix, so they’re likely hoping lightning will strike twice here, although The Silence doesn’t have the benefit of opening during Thanksgiving weekend, when most people are just sitting around the TV hung-over and in food comas. There might be enough buzz surrounding this to do the trick, though.

The Silence hits Netflix on April 10, 2019.