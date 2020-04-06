Hey, are you missing seeing musicals on the big stage? Well, here’s the next best thing: a YouTube Channel. Okay, look, watching something on YouTube isn’t going to really compare to the theatre experience, but we all have to make do with what we have. In an attempt to bring a West End and Broadway experience to viewers, here comes The Shows Must Go On YouTube Channel, which features free productions of some of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals. We can only hope this is all building towards Cats.

The Shows Must Go On

Above you can find a very casual looking Andrew Lloyd Webber introduce The Shows Must Go On YouTube Channel, which hopes to provide “theatre lovers with a West End and Broadway experience in their own homes, online for free.” Today, the channel made a 2000 adaptation of Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Each show drops weekly at 11:00 A.M. PST/2:oo P.M. EST for a limited 48-hour period online – no charge or sign up required – giving fans of musical theatre an opportunity to enjoy beloved shows, from their living rooms. So you better watch that video above, because it’s going to expire soon. Next up: Jesus Christ Superstar, which is arriving on April 10. This is the arena production featuring Tim Minchin, Melanie C, and Chris Moyles. The countdown for that video is here, if you want to spend the next few days staring at the screen. Future productions will be announced soon. Webber has a ton of hits to choose from: Phantom of the Opera, Evita, and of course, Cats, just to name a few.

In addition to the full-length shows, there will also be “clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded regularly to the channel, so fans can continue to get their theatre fix at home.” And while this is all free, you could also make a charitable donation to the organizations listed on the channel, which include Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund. It would be a nice thing to do! If you can afford it.