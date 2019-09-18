This month, Stephen King fans have been swarming to theaters to watch Pennywise the Dancing Clown terrorize the grown up Losers’ Club in IT Chapter Two. But in a few days, they’ll be able to enjoy a different kind of story from Stephen King, one that warms your heart instead of trying eat it.

The Shawshank Redemption is considered one of the best Stephen King adaptations of all-time. Hell, it’s simply one of the best films ever made. It’s hard to believe, but this year the film is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and in honor of the milestone, you can catch the movie back in theaters for a few days. Find out when you can see The Shawshank Redemption in theaters below.

The Shawshank Redemption in Theaters

Written and directed by Frank Darabont, this movie starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman is uplifting, funny, touching, and it’s essentially impossible to dislike. Even though it’s not necessarily the kind of movie that begs to be seen on the big screen, if you haven’t seen it in theaters, it’s worth going out of your way to catch it in that big dark room with the silver screen in front of you.

You can see The Shawshank Redemption in theaters this weekend on Sunday, September 22 at 4pm and 7pm. Or if your weekend is already too full, it’ll played again at 7pm on both Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25. All times are local, so check your listings to find the nearest theater playing the special Fathom Events screening.