Like many network sitcoms, Seinfeld was shot on a soundstage. Even though the show takes place in New York, it never actually shot in any real locations, even though establishing shots in the series showed off real footage of the city before transitioning to artificial sets. But soon enough, Seinfeld fans in New York will be able to immerse themselves in the world of the classic sitcom thanks to The Seinfeld Experience, opening this fall in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

The Seinfeld Experience is coming to New York courtesy of Superfily and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The immersive attraction will provide a look behind the scenes of the show and a chance to walk through meticulously recreated sets from the show’s nine season run. Also on display will be iconic costumes (presumably the famous puffy shirt or maybe the Gortex jacket), props (surely there will be a Festivus pole and the famous Kramer painting), and some never-before-seen content.

Plus, like any good attraction in New York City, there will be a retail store that offers limited edition and exclusive merchandise specific to the show and The Seinfeld Experience.

The titular comedian himself, Jerry Seinfeld, is very pleased some other people now get to partake in The Seinfeld Experience:

“Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90’s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly, added:

“We’re thrilled to bring The Seinfeld Experience to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters. A show as iconic as SEINFELD should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence.”

It’s kind of crazy to think it’s been 30 years since Seinfeld debuted on TV. I’ve honestly never thought of the show as existing alongside Tim Burton’s Batman, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, but here we are. It just goes to show you how prevalent Seinfeld has been, even 21 years after the show’s final episode aired.

The Seinfeld Experience will open sometime this fall in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan, though a specific date hasn’t been announced yet. To stay updated on the arrival of The Seinfeld Experience, you can sign up for alerts at the official website.