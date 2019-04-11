Sometimes pets need therapy too. That’s what the official The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer is about, which comes on the heels of about 352 character trailers that spotlighted every. Single. Pet. And as much as we can’t get enough of adorable dogs and cats in real life, animated pets just don’t have the same shine. But maybe the official The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer will turn you around on them.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer

At this point, we kind of know what The Secret Life of Pets 2 is about. Pets get into shenanigans. Pets accidentally find themselves on an adventure far from home. Pets find their way back home. Though this new trailer throws us for a loop, introducing elements like Max going to pet therapy and running away from home to save his owner’s newborn baby. There’s also a subplot involving Snowball and his superhero identity. I’m not exactly sure what the central conceit of this movie is, but at least it’s not a retread of Toy Story 2.

Chris Renaud is back as the director of this animated sequel, which features a script from returning writer Brian Lynch. Comedian Patton Oswalt replaces original star Louis C.K. as Max, leading a cast that includes returning members Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Eric Stonestreet. Plus, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes are joining the film as all-new characters.

Here is the synopsis for The Secret Life of Pets 2:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens in theaters on June 7, 2019.