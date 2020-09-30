Netflix’s The Sandman may have found its Dream, but with that comes at least one chilling nightmare. /Film has learned that The Sandman is considering two actors to play The Corinthian, a rogue nightmare created by Morpheus that escapes to Earth and becomes a dangerous serial killer. Liam Hemsworth and Dacre Montgomery are apparently among the top choices to play The Corinthian, one of the major villains of The Sandman.

/Film has learned from sources close to the production of The Sandman that The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth and Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery are in the running to play The Corinthian in Netflix’s TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s beloved comic book series. A rogue nightmare created by Morpheus, The Corinthian is described as a supernaturally handsome character oozing sex appeal whose pleasing physical appearance hides a sadistic, predatory persona.

In the comics, The Corinthian is depicted as a charismatic, well-dressed man who wears white clothing and strange sunglasses that hide his most disturbing physical feature: his lack of eyes. In the place of his eyes are mouths with two small rows of jagged teeth in each eye socket, which have the ability to speak, breathe, and even eat — the latter of which he often indulges by eating the eyeballs of victims.

The Corinthian is one of the most chilling villains of The Sandman, which is saying something for a 75-issue comic book series famous for testing the limits of horror fantasy. The role requires an actor of immensely dangerous charisma, which Montgomery has been able to show off in his breakout role in Stranger Things, but I’m sorry to say, Hemsworth has not. The younger Hemsworth brother has not yet proven his acting chops beyond brooding heartthrob and maybe competent action hero, but seductive menace may be beyond him.

I’m a little disappointed that Netflix seemingly isn’t going with a more interesting choice like Riz Ahmed, who gave a really memorable spin on The Corinthian in The Sandman audio drama, giving the serial killer an almost effeminate voice. But we hear that Netflix is looking for a Caucasian actor to play The Corinthian, which on paper, sounds like an effective way of depicting a character who embodies the darkest impulses of humanity — after all, who is more disarmingly dangerous than a good-looking white man?

Netflix is reportedly narrowing down its choice to play the lead role of The Sandman, with Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Tom Sturridge in talks to star as Morpheus. The series is set to begin shooting in less than a month with Gaiman executive producing alongside David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) and writer/showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman).