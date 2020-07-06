Neil Gaiman‘s surreal comic book masterpiece The Sandman seemed like it would prove to be unadaptable — though attempts to bring it to live-action have been made over the years. But before The Sandman would ever hit our screens (with the latest project being made as a Netflix series), it will hit our eardrums. An audio drama adaptation of The Sandman is set to debut on Audible this month, with a star-studded cast led by James McAvoy set to tell the story of Dream, the metaphysical king of dreams and imagination. As we get closer to the debut of this improbable adaptation, DC has released a trailer for the Sandman Audible drama, giving us a preview of McAvoy in the title role.

The Sandman Audible Trailer

“I am a passenger,” McAvoy intones darkly in the trailer, which unveils the logo for The Sandman amid shifting grains of sand. “I am moving through your dreams, all your dreams. And you never knew.”

It’s a tantalizing preview of the Sandman Audible audio drama, which feels like it could be an even more difficult feat than a live-action adaptation. After all, half of the appeal of Gaiman’s Sandman series was in the breathtakingly gorgeous, frequently eerie illustrations drawn by Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, and Michael Zulli. But the music and McAvoy’s foreboding tone sure captures the mood of The Sandman, which will be narrated by Gaiman himself. Coupled with the “unprecedented cinematic soundscape featuring an original musical score by British Academy Award winner James Hannigan,” The Sandman Audible drama might just do justice to the beloved graphic novel series.

Here is the synopsis for The Sandman Audible adaptation:

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus – the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination – is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

The Sandman debuts on Audible on July 15, 2020.