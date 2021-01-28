Audible has answered our dreams for more Sandman. The audio storytelling service announced two more seasons of The Sandman, their audio drama series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed comic series. The first season, starring James McAvoy as Morpheus, premiered last summer. The next two seasons will adapt the next five volumes of The Sandman series, up to the World’s End story arc.

Audible announced the second and third installments of The Sandman audio drama series, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III, have been greenlit. The announcement arrives (and on the same day that Netflix announced the lead cast for its TV series adaptation) after the first season of The Sandman was met with huge success when it debuted in July 2020, breaking records for the most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and becoming the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history.

Gaiman, who wrote the widely influential comic series, returns to narrate the series alongside director Dirk Maggs. Gaiman is also back as creative director and co-executive producer, keeping a tight hold on both ongoing adaptations of his seminal comics, as he is also executive producer on the Netflix series.

“It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records,” Gaiman said in a statement. “I’m excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible’s The Sandman.”

He added, “It’s like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists.”

“I can’t wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC and Audible,” added Maggs. “We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next installment are among the best Neil has ever told.”

The first installment of Audible’s The Sandman audio drama series adapted volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country). Season 2 will take on the Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence stories from volumes 4-6, while the third installment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends from volumes 7-8. That leaves two volumes left to be adapted of the main The Sandman run which – if the Audible drama continues to be a success, drawing in big names like McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Michael Sheen, and Kat Dennings – will likely be adapted in a fourth and final season.

I’m a fan of Audible’s The Sandman audio drama as it achieves what I thought to be impossible: translating the rich fantasy world of Gaiman’s original graphic novels, in all its beauty, horror, and dread, to audio. I highly recommend giving it a shot, especially if you’re a fan of the original comics and can’t wait until the Netflix series hits our screens. It’s available exclusively on www.audible.com/thesandman.