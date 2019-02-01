There was a time when Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues was one of the most anticipated sequels. Of course, that meant it was never going to live up to the hype, and it was going to have a hard time living up to the original Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. For my money, I think the sequel still brings a barrel of laughs. But it’s probably for the best that when Will Ferrell returns as Ron Burgundy returns in 2019, it’s not for a feature film sequel, but a podcast instead.

The Ron Burgundy Podcast

The teaser above gives us a taste of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, which debut the first of 12 episodes on the iHeartPodcast Network starting on February 7. A new episode will arrive every Thursday, but if you want another taste of what’s in store from one of the most legendary newsmen of our time, here’s a quick trailer:

The podcast format allows for Will Ferrell to improvise as Ron Burgundy, which is one of the things he does best. But what I’m most curious about is who he’s asking questions to in that video teaser above. Will Ron Burgundy be speaking with modern celebrities? If so, that opens the door for a lot of comedy, especially since the mere concept of having a podcast is something that baffles Ron Burgundy. After all, let’s not forget that Burgundy a man from another decade, and our world must be extremely perplexing to him.

This is probably the best way to give fans a dose of Ron Burgundy without having them demand a third movie (and possible disappointing them). Of course, I’m still down to see Anchorman 3 if it ever comes together, especially with the possibility of Burgundy heading into the age of the internet or The Iraq War. But The Ron Burgundy Podcast will suffice for now.