The Righteous Gemstones is already rich with an outstanding cast led by John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam DeVine. But when the show’s second season comes to HBO, it will be blessed with a trio of new cast members who will make it even better. Jason Schwartzman (Bored to Death), Eric André (Bad Trip), and Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight) have all joined The Righteous Gemstones season 2 cast, and the new episodes are currently in production.

Variety has news on The Righteous Gemstones season 2 cast expanding with Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts. The series follows the hypocrisy, greed, and grief of a family of televangelists and all their vicious family woes in between. John Goodman is Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family and lead pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center. Danny McBride is Jesse Gemstone, Eli’s oldest son and associate pastor. And finally, Adam DeVine is Kelvin Gemstone, Eli’s youngest son and a youth pastor at the Gemstone Salvation Center. So how do the new cast members tie into their story?

Jason Schwartzman will be taking a recurring role as Thaniel, a journalist who is working on a story about the Gemstone ministries. It’s more than likely that he’s going to stumble upon some unsavory details about the Gemstones, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up getting him into some hot water.

As for Eric André, he’ll be taking the role of Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse and his wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman). Knowing the wild energy that André has on his own Adult Swim show (and in general as a comedian), this couldn’t be a better role for him to take on The Righteous Gemstones.

Finally, Eric Roberts is playing a character named Junior who grew up with Dr. Eli Gemstone and has suddenly re-entered his life for some reason. Surely we’ll learn about the history of their relationship and there might be a specific reason that Junior has crossed paths with Eli after all these years.

The Righteous Gemstones is created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride. Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green are also executive producing along with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. Meanwhile, David Brightbill serves as a producer with Justin Bourret and Melissa DeMino as co-producers, and Grant DeKernion, Jared Hess, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas, and Edi Patterson are all consulting producers.

We’re not sure when The Righteous Gemstones season 2 will arrive on HBO, but with production underway right now, the earliest would be towards the end of 2021, but perhaps more likely might be an early 2022 release. Stay tuned.