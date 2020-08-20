Today we’re dealing with the threat of Russian interference with our government that threatens the foundation of our democracy. But back in 1959, we were just trying to beat them to space, and a new Disney+ series will tell the story of how NASA’s historic efforts turned some gifted pilots and engineers into American heroes.

The Right Stuff is a new TV series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book of the same name, which was previously turned into a movie back in 1983. The first trailer for the series has arrived, showcasing the inspirational ambitions that we once had as a people and all those who turned our hopeful eyes to the stars.

The Right Stuff Trailer

At the center of The Right Stuff, we have Major John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams), a revered Marine test pilot and committed family man, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman), one of the best test pilots in Navy history. The series also focuses on Mercury 7 crew members like Captain Gordo Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue), the youngest of the seven selected; Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton), a competitive pilot with a gift for pulling pranks; Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), dubbed “The Poet” by his fellow astronauts; Deke Slayto (Micah Stock), a quiet but incredibly intelligent pilot and engineer; and Gus Grissom, (Michael Trotter), a decorated military veteran who eventually becomes the second man in space.

Outside of the astronauts themselves, we’ll also see how their families cope with their newfound fame and the risky endeavor they are embarking upon. Nora Zehetner plays Annie Glenn, struggling with a speech impairment in the public eye. Shannon Lucio is Louise Shepard, who refuses to let Alan’s transgressions affect her home and children. And Eloise Mumford portrays Trudy Cooper, an accomplished pilot in her own right who puts her ambitions aside to present the image of a happy family.

The Right Stuff is executive produced by Mark Lafferty (Halt and Catch Fire, Castle Rock), who also acts as showrunner. Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio also executive produce through their Appian Way production banner along with Will Staples (Animals), Danny Strong (Empire), Howard Korder (Boardwalk Empire), and Chris Long (The Americans), who also directs the first episode. Martins Scorsese’s longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker also acts as a consulting producer, and Michael Hampton oversaw production for Appian Way as a co-producer.

For more about The Right Stuff, check out our recap of the show’s Comic-Con at Home panel. Otherwise, here’s the show’s official synopsis from Disney+:

At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race. To combat a national sentiment of fear and decline, the U.S. government conceives of NASA’s Project Mercury, igniting a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of the military’s most accomplished test pilots. These individuals, who come to be known as the Mercury Seven, are forged into heroes long before they have achieved a single heroic act. The nation’s best engineers estimate they need several decades to make it into outer space. They are given two years. The astronauts’ strengths are equaled only by their flaws. As the men succumb to the temptations that surround them, Project Mercury threatens to come apart. At the heart of the historic drama populated by deeply human characters are two men who become icons — Glenn and Shepard — as they jockey to be the first man in space. The entire program is nearly brought to its knees by their intense rivalry. The series also follows NASA’s engineers, who work against the clock as pressures mount from Washington and a transfixed public. And we witness the underbelly of a myth-making propaganda machine headed by NASA’s PR department and aided by the writers and editors at LIFE Magazine.

The Right Stuff debuts on Disney+ on October 9, 2020.