Get Into the Groove With Three ‘The Rhythm Section’ Clips
Posted on Monday, January 20th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Are you ready to feel the rhythm? The Rhythm Section, that is. The upcoming action film has Blake Lively sporting a British accent while killing a bunch of people. The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano helms the action-thriller, where Lively plays a woman seeking revenge against people who murdered her family. Three The Rhythm Section clips are now available to show-off some of the action and go behind-the-scenes.
The Rhythm Section Clip 1
This behind-the-scenes featurette has Blake Lively talking a bit about her character – an ordinary woman who suddenly sets out on an unordinary mission. In the film, Lively plays “Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.” This means she runs around a lot with guns and various wigs. This is a much different type of role for Lively, and it’ll be interesting to see what she makes of it.
The Rhythm Section Clip 2
Next up we go behind-the-scenes of a car chase sequence. Lively talks about how director Reed Morano wanted to keep the camera in the car with Lively for the entire chase to give it a one-shot set-up. It looks fairly intense, and we can see footage here of how Morano shot the whole thing practically, lending an air of danger to the scene.
The Rhythm Section Clip 3
Finally, here’s the car chase itself without the behind-the-scenes footage. You can see the one-shot element on display, with the camera remaining fixed in the car with Lively. It’s an interesting way to shoot a scene like this, and Morano remains a filmmaker worth paying attention to.
The Rhythm Section, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, opens January 31.