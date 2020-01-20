Are you ready to feel the rhythm? The Rhythm Section, that is. The upcoming action film has Blake Lively sporting a British accent while killing a bunch of people. The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano helms the action-thriller, where Lively plays a woman seeking revenge against people who murdered her family. Three The Rhythm Section clips are now available to show-off some of the action and go behind-the-scenes.

The Rhythm Section Clip 1

This behind-the-scenes featurette has Blake Lively talking a bit about her character – an ordinary woman who suddenly sets out on an unordinary mission. In the film, Lively plays “Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.” This means she runs around a lot with guns and various wigs. This is a much different type of role for Lively, and it’ll be interesting to see what she makes of it.

The Rhythm Section Clip 2

Next up we go behind-the-scenes of a car chase sequence. Lively talks about how director Reed Morano wanted to keep the camera in the car with Lively for the entire chase to give it a one-shot set-up. It looks fairly intense, and we can see footage here of how Morano shot the whole thing practically, lending an air of danger to the scene.

The Rhythm Section Clip 3

Finally, here’s the car chase itself without the behind-the-scenes footage. You can see the one-shot element on display, with the camera remaining fixed in the car with Lively. It’s an interesting way to shoot a scene like this, and Morano remains a filmmaker worth paying attention to.

The Rhythm Section, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, opens January 31.