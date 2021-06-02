Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.



UCP, which has a deal with Esmail, is producing the series, which is also being called a “compelling dark comedic mystery.” Additional details are scarce at the moment, but in a statement in the press release, UCP president Beatrice Springborn pointed to both Siara and Esmail’s proven ability to “reinvent and subvert genre with heart,” so I suspect that approach will apply to this project as well. “By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable,” she said.

“The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop,” said Lisa Katz, NBC Universal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content.

Siara broke out with the wonderful time loop comedy Palm Springs last year, which marked his first feature screenplay. But he has television experience, too: previously, he was a staff writer on the offbeat AMC series Lodge 49, which starred Wyatt Russell, and coming up, he’s a writer and co-producer of Angelyne, an upcoming Peacock streaming show that stars Esmail’s wife, actress Emmy Rossum (Shameless, The Phantom of the Opera). Angelyne tells the story of the real-life model/actress/singer who rented billboards in Los Angeles in the 1980s and splashed her picture across them with only her name as a publicity stunt. It worked: she was soon offered roles in movies and TV show appearances, and has become a local celebrity in the L.A. scene, often still seen cruising the streets in her pink Corvette. She managed to keep her true identity a secret for years, until it was finally exposed in a 2017 profile.

Siara’s partner on The Resort, Allison Miller, previously wrote on Spartacus, Defiance, Strange Angel, Helix, and Brave New World, and served as a consulting producer on Briarpatch.