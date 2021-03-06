Alicia Silverstone is back and she’s ready to fight some sharks in The Requin. Saban Films just hooked themselves the U.S. rights to the pic, which stars Silverstone and James Tupper (Big Little Lies) as a couple on a romantic getaway to Vietnam. A tropical storm blows away their seaside villa and leaves them stranded and injured. And if that weren’t bad enough, a bunch of hungry great white sharks has them surrounded.

Deadline has the scoop on The Requin, a new shark movie starring Alicia Silverstone (requin is the French word for shark, as I’ve just learned thanks to Google translate). The film has already been shot and is currently in post-production. It will arrive in June now that Saban Films picked up the U.S. rights. Le-Van Kiet (Furie) wrote and directed the project, while Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International produced. Deadline adds that the movie features “nearly 1,000 VFX shots,” so that’s something to look forward to, I guess! It was shot at Universal Studios in Orlando. If only they had kept the Jaws ride intact there – then The Requin wouldn’t have needed to build any sets.

The Requin “follows a couple on a romantic getaway in Vietnam, who find themselves stranded at sea after a massive tropical storm sweeps away their seaside villa. With the husband maimed and dying, the wife must fight the elements alone, while great white sharks circle below.” And I say sign me the hell up. I’m always down for a fun sharksploitation flick, and I like that this one has Alicia Silverstone in it. Alicia Silverstone vs. some sharks? Who doesn’t want to see that? While this sounds similar to other shark films like The Shallows and Open Water (which also involved a couple threatened by sharks), there’s bound to be something new here worth checking out.

Silverstone rose to fame in the ’90s, especially after her star-making turn in Clueless. While she may not be as prominent as she was back in the day, Silverstone has continued to work steadily over the years. In 2017 she appeared in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and has had roles in The Lodge and Valley Girl (her turn in The Lodge is particularly memorable). She also co-starred in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club last year and is lending her voice to the upcoming animated Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. And now she’s fighting sharks. That’s cinema, folks.