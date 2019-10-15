I saw The Report more than half-a-year ago at Sundance, and yet the movie has lingered with me ever since. It’s a powerful political drama/thriller, and it features what might just be the best performance of Adam Driver‘s career. Driver has quickly risen to be an actor worth paying attention to, and his work in this year’s Marriage Story is phenomenal.

But his performance in The Report is even better. And he still has Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the way. In short, Adam Driver is having a good year. The Report tells the true story of an investigation into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program following 9/11, and all the dark facts dredged up in the process. Watch the latest The Report trailer below.

The Report Trailer

I’m a sucker for a good political thriller. I’m not even the type of person who “likes” politics (and honestly, does anyone these days?), but give me a film in which dogged investigators are digging into cover-ups and other government secrets, and I’m all in. The Report joins the ranks of films like All the President’s Men in its depiction of the investigation of a political cover-up. In this Scott Z. Burns-directed flick you’ll find numerous scenes where Adam Driver storms into offices and starts yelling about stuff, and it’s so damn riveting. Driver is tasked with rattling off a hefty amount of dialogue here, but he’s such a good actor that he manages to make it all so compelling. He’s aided by Burns’ direction and Greg O’Bryant’s snappy editing.

In The Report, “idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.”

Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney star in the movie, which is headed to select theaters on November 15 before landing on Amazon Prime Video November 29. Don’t miss it.