Magic Mike helped turn Channing Tatum into a huge star, and now the former male stripper will try to help another chiseled dancer find fame and fortune with a new competition series on HBO Max. Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh are executive producing the tentatively titled The Real Magic Mike, a series that will turn a group of 10 men who have “lost their magic” into real-life Magic Mikes.

HBO Max sent out a press release announcing the order of The Real Magic Mike, an unscripted competition series from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Magic Mike franchise producer Reid Carolin is also executive producing with Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs, along with Kevin Boyer as co-executive producer.

On The Real Magic Mike, HBO Max says 10 men will “bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence.” Not only will they strip themselves of their clothes but also their emotional baggage as they try to get their mojo back and become the one and only Real Magic Mike. The title also comes with a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas. A nationwide casting search for the contestants is currently underway.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said in a statement:

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe. We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, added:

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

It’s always dispiriting when studios refer to their titles as brands, but that’s what show business is all about. Even so, HBO Max has done a solid job capitalizing on the most recognizable titles that fall under the WarnerMedia banner, and they have much more on the way. Since another Magic Mike movie is probably out of the question without Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum signing off on it, this is probably the next best thing. Hopefully it actually does some good for these men rather than just being an excuse for showing off glistening muscular bodies in contest with each other.

The Real Magic Mike doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive on HBO Max later this year.