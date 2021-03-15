Last year, Hasbro re-released the classic Kenner action figures inspired by The Real Ghostbusters animated series. This year, they’re expanding the line with an important Ghostbusters collectible.

Next month, the Ghostbusters Kenner Classics line will add the Ecto-1 toy vehicle to the line-up, looking just as good as it did when it first hit shelves in the 1980s. And that’s not the only throwback toy inspired by The Real Ghostbusters that fans will be able to get their hands on this spring.

The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Toy Vehicle

It’s a (proton) blast from the past with the GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics Ecto-1 from Hasbro! Inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, with design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s, the Kenner Classics Ecto-1 toy features moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin’ and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure. The Kenner Classics Ecto-1 is perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the Ghostbusters.

The Real Ghostbusters Ecto- 1 toy vehicle will cost $49.99 and is only available at Walmart starting this April. If you’d like to get your hands on this signature vehicle, pre-orders will go live on March 15 at 1:00 P.M. ET / 10:00 A.M. PT. Pre-orders may go fast, and Walmart’s website often doesn’t handle the traffic well, so this could be a difficult item to lock down.

But that’s not all. Hasbro is also bringing back the ghosts known as Bug-Eye and Fearsome Flusher.

It’s a (proton) blast from the past with The Real Ghostbusters ghosts from Hasbro’s GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics line! Inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, the packaging features design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s. Kids can imagine eerie encounters with The Real Ghostbusters ghosts toys as it showcases fun action features, including cyclops eye-popping action from Bug-Eye and rolling action to reveal a fearsome ghost inside from Fearsome Flush.

The gruesome ghosts will cost $15 each and will go on sale at the same time as the Ecto-1.

