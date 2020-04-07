(Welcome to The Quarantine Stream, a new series where the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Show: The Secret History of Hollywood

Where You Can Stream It: The podcasting app of your choice.

The Pitch: The Secret History of Hollywood is the most compelling, immersive, and emotional podcast I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening to. Each season consists of deep dives into a major Hollywood figure, tracing its subject’s rise to prominence and giving incredible insight into their home lives, painting a portrait so captivating and well-rounded that biographies or books on the subject(s) could only dream to achieve.

Why It’s Essential Quarantine Listening: I’ve been thinking about this podcast a lot since I first stumbled across it several years ago, but I think it’s especially appropriate to recommend it right now because some of its episodes are incredibly lengthy – many clock in around an hour and a half, but some of them stretch to four, six, or even nine hours long. (Yes, really.) Some of you may scoff, but isn’t being in quarantine the perfect time to give a long-form podcast a chance?



Adam Roche, the voice behind the show, had no background in sound editing or sound production when he got started, but he could have fooled me: the series reminds me of an old-time radio show, complete with sound effects and Roche doing voices as he plays the people in a given scene. I realize that may sound cheesy, and it absolutely would be in less-capable hands. But trust me: Roche’s mellifluous voice and incredibly researched accounts are perfect for this type of storytelling.

The show has brought me to tears multiple times over the years, and I think a huge part of the reason for that is because of the long episode lengths. Like a great TV series you never want to end, you get to spend hours and hours with the subjects of these episodes and build emotional connections to them, so when they they experience hardships, a project goes wrong, or they lose a loved one, the results can be unexpectedly powerful.

The show has earned the attention of Hollywood vets like Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Game of Thrones), the latter of whom lends his own terrific voice to introductions of the most recent season, which covers the prolific producer Val Lewton (Cat People, The Body Snatcher, The Ghost Ship). I knew nothing about Lewton or his work before I listened to the eleven episode season, but by the end, I feel like not only do I know all about him, but I feel I’ve experienced his highs and lows right alongside him. It’s truly spellbinding stuff, and it comes with my absolute highest recommendation.

I’ve talked about the show a couple of times on the site already, so you can read or listen to me discuss it in more detail if you like. I’m eagerly anticipating its next season (which is all about Cary Grant) and the addition of several earlier seasons to the show’s iTunes feed, but in the meantime, you can check out the show’s official website to learn more. Bonus recommendation: Adam is hosting a curated virtual film festival on April 11 and 12, so be sure to check that out if you’re looking for yet another way to use the quarantine as an opportunity to increase your film education.