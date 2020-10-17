(Welcome to The Quarantine Stream, a new series where the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Special: Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Where You Can Stream It: Netflix

The Pitch: Taking a break from his seemingly never-ending streak of original movies at Netflix, Adam Sandler returned to his comedy roots by heading out on tour to film a new comedy special. Armed with a series of silly new original songs, Sandler entertained thousands at over a dozen different venues to shoot this special that reminds you how funny he can be, especially when he doesn’t have to bring all of his usual partners in crime with him.

Why It’s Essential Viewing: Long before Adam Sandler got a deal to make mediocre-to-terrible original movies for Netflix, he was a rising star who skyrocketed to fame thanks to his goofy and frequently musical antics on Saturday Night Live. Sandler even had his own comedy albums. But his musical comedy shenanigans took a backseat to his movie career when he became a big screen sensation. Thankfully, it appears his ongoing deals with Netflix gave him enough money and spare time to create a spectacular array of new comedy songs, and it’s the funniest Sandler has been in a long time.

Sandler’s songs made him famous on SNL, ranging from “The Chanukah Song” to “Lunch Lady Land,” and he delivers the same kind of oddball tunes in 100% Fresh. In the special, Sandler sings about everything from the deformed ears of UFC fighters to remembering his phone, wallet and keys. Sandler also has several songs about fictional characters like “Bar Mitzvah Boy” and “Grandma’s Roommate.” For those who love Sandler’s immature side, don’t worry, he also has songs called “Vagina Fart” and “Dick Pic.” Many are bite-sized musical bits rather than full fledged songs, but there are a few longer songs that brings the laughs too.

Accompanying some of the songs are amusing animated sequences, not to mention an array of pictures from Adam Sandler’s own life. While most of the songs are just comedic nonsense, there are plenty that are also inspired by Sandler’s personal experiences. But for all of Sandler’s silliness, easily the best part of the special is when he digs into a couple touching tunes. Not only is there a new rendition of the ballad “Grow Old with You” from The Wedding Singer, but Sandler gives an emotional tribute to the late Chris Farley, complete with a photo montage that will bring tears to your eyes. He even performed it on Saturday Night Live.

100% Fresh serves as a reminder of the kind of great comedy that Adam Sandler can still deliver, but it’s also frustrating when you see the likes of Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler and The Ridiculous 6 all over Netflix. Why can’t Sandler give us more like 100% Fresh, or at least tap into what made movies like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and Big Daddy so funny? He’s clearly still capable of quality comedy, and it would be nice if he put the same effort into his Netflix movies that goes into acclaimed performances like Uncut Gems. Then Sandler might have a movie of his own that can legitimately be called 100% fresh.