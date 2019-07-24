So far, The Purge film franchise and TV series have only explored what happens on the night when all crime (including murder) is legal for 12 hours. But the teaser trailer and plot description for the upcoming second season of The Purge TV series looks to explore a storyline that hasn’t yet been covered. What happens in between Purges? Watch The Purge season 2 trailer for a taste.

The Purge Season 2 Trailer

While The Purge season 2 trailer doesn’t show off much footage from the upcoming season, it does hint at what life is like following The Purge. Specifically, the shot at the top of the page shows a clean-up crew hired to take care of the aftermath of The Purge. That must be quite the lucrative business when the insanity of the crime spree night comes to an end.

But season 2 of the series won’t just follow the immediate aftermath of The Purge. Instead, the new season coming to USA Network this fall will explore how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. That’s right: we’ll be spending a year with some characters, which is quite the drastic change of pace from the premise of the film franchise and first season. It will also likely create a lot of tension.

It’s not clear if this new season will culminate with The Purge happening again or if it’s all a lead-up to a third season where the events of season two finally have consequences. Plus, we also don’t know if any characters from the first season will carry over into this second season or not. But we do know the show will bring some new faces to the series, including Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son), and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back).

The Purge TV series is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and his Man in a Tree production banner partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum also executive produce for Blumhouse Productions while Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Thomas Kelly do the same through Platinum Dunes.

The Purge season 2 is slated to premiere sometime this fall on USA Network, but a specific date hasn’t been revealed.