The Punisher, one of the two remaining Marvel shows on Netflix, will be back to spread more carnage next month. The streaming service just revealed that the season 2 premiere is set for January. Jon Bernthal will return as one-man-army Frank Castle, and he’ll presumably kill lots of people in his never-ending quest for justice.

Netflix just dropped the full list of new titles arriving in January, and nestled among them is The Punisher season 2. The streaming giant didn’t give a specific date yet – the show is simply listed as “COMING SOON” – but it will definitely debut at some point in January. The Marvel Netflix shows have been going through some serious turmoil in recent months. Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil have all been cancelled, leaving only The Punisher and Jessica Jones. While nothing is etched in stone yet, it’s not crazy to speculate that after the new seasons of these two shows air, they’ll get the axe too. At which point they might vanish into the ether, or end up on Disney+, the new Disney streaming service. Then again, it’s hard to imagine The Punisher, with its massive amounts of murder, playing under the Disney banner.

Despite the rather simple nature of the character – he’s angry and he kills people, that’s basically it – filmmakers struggled for years to get The Punisher right. There were three different Punisher films – a sleazy flick featuring Dolph Lundgren, a somewhat subdued movie with Thomas Jane, and an over-the-top freak-show with Ray Stevenson in the lead. While each of these movies had their own commendable qualities, they never quite nailed the character down. Jon Bernthal was the first actor who seemed to really get the character when he debuted on Daredevil season 2. It was inevitable that he’d get his own show.

The Punisher season 1 had its moments, and Bernthal was once again very good in the role. But like all Marvel Netflix shows, the series suffered from poor pacing, and I wasn’t exactly jumping for joy over the prospect of a second season. Still, I’ll give season 2 a chance. Netflix will likely announce the official premiere date soon. For now, you can catch a glimpse of the new season in this video highlighting the Netflix January titles.

The Punisher Season 2