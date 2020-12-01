The Price Is Right is one of the most beloved long-running game shows in TV history. The series began back in 1956 with a much different format than the one today’s audiences are used to seeing. But the most famous version of The Price Is Right began in 1972 with host Bob Barker, and starting today, the free TV streaming service Pluto TV is offering an entire channel dedicated to The Price Is Right episodes hosted by Happy Gilmore’s most formidable opponent.

Pluto TV announced (via Deadline) the launch of The Price Is Right: The Barker Era as a new channel thanks to a new deal with Fremantle’s BUZZR, the TV network that hosts an impressive library of game show content from over the years. The new channel will play 24/7 with tons of fan favorite episodes that have been in circulation on TV over the years, but the real draw will be episodes that have been seen on TV since they aired roughly 40 years ago, including milestone episodes where beloved games like Plinko were introduced, as well as some big double Showcase winners. If you happen to be watching on Christmas Eve, there will also be some special festive episodes that will air throughout the day.

Though comedian Drew Carey has been hosting The Price Is Right for 13 years now, turning him into the next Santa Claus, it’s the Bob Barker era that fans love the most. There might be a new generation of kids who grew up with Carey, but Barker was a mainstay of the series since he was there from the beginning of the new format in 1972. He was effortlessly charming and funny, and it will be a lot of fun to go back to some of his earlier episodes from the 1970s and 1980s.

The Price Is Right has been a favorite game show of mine since I was a little kid. As a youngster who was initially obsessed with Matchbox and Hot Wheels cars, I was initially drawn to the Showcase Showdown because of the big spinning wheel involved. Plus, as a kid who knew nothing about retail prices, I wasn’t very good at any of the other games and would merely throw out random numbers. That’s also why Plinko was one of my favorite games to catch on the show, because after all the guessing was done, I could watch the Plinko chips bounce around and hope for big money.

As I grew up, The Price Is Right became a comfort on those days when you were stuck at home in bed with the flu. Everyone knows the show is medicinal, but doctors just don’t want to admit it for fear of losing patients. If there’s one great conspiracy theory in the world, that’s it. Hopefully you won’t be getting sick anytime soon, but maybe you can call in sick and enjoy some retail games.

Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV, said in a statement:

“The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm. These iconic game shows have not been televised in 40 years, and Pluto TV is thrilled to be the exclusive home of these classics, as they bring our viewers back in time to a treasured era of television.”

Mark Deetjen, BUZZR General Manager, added:

“Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans. The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV’s mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content.”

If you’re not familiar with Pluto TV, you can watch it on your browser or download the app to watch on smart TVs, streaming devices, and your phone or tablet. Check out The Price Is Right: The Barker Era channel right here.