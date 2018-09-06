The Predator hits theaters in a little over a week. Obviously the star of the movie is the galaxy’s notorious hunter who has no problem taking down humans on Earth, especially after they’ve been responsible for killing a handful of their kind. But the human stars deserve some attention too, especially since they’re our last line of defense against these creatures.

A new The Predator TV spot has arrived with a special focus on introducing the group of soldiers who end up squaring off with not only the kind of Predator that we’re used to seeing on the big screen, but also the new Ultimate Predator. What’s a little odd is that this is a grindhouse style intro that plays up the laughs and lighter side of this sci-fi action adventure. You’ll see what I mean when you watch below.

The Predator TV Spot – Meet the Team

First, there’s our leading man Boyd Holbrook as McKenna, an Army Ranger sniper with 13 kills to his name dubbed as a “certified badass.” The trailers have made him out to be the de facto leader of this ragtag team of soldiers with some form of post-traumatic stress disorder, and he seems to be one of the few who knows just what the hell is going on.

Then we have Trevante Rhodes as Nebraska, described as “the muscle.” A quick glance at a headline next to the character’s photo in this video appears to say that he was court-martialed for something, but we don’t know exactly what. But that’s likely why he ended up in this position with this crew.

Meanwhile, Keegan-Michael Key has the honor of being Coyle, aka “the mouth,” and that’s clearly because he’s the one who is always running it. A good amount of the jokes throughout the movie will clearly come from him, but he’s got a darker side too since his file here says he’s mentally unstable, disturbed and a danger to others.

Finally, there’s Lynch, Nettles and Baxley, played by Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera and Thomas Jane respectively. They don’t get quite as detailed of an introduction, but we get the idea since they’re described as “crazy, crazier and craziest.”

Could this TV spot give us a better idea of the kind of tone we’ll see in The Predator? The footage that was show at Comic-Con certainly wasn’t scared of showing off the humorous side of the proceedings when this crew is together, even when they’re hiding out from a deadly Predator. So maybe the entire movie has this dark, edgy humor. That’s a trademark Shane Black element, and it’ll be interesting to see how it blends with the established franchise expectations that Predator fans have.



If you want to see more from The Predator, watch the recent red band trailer here. Otherwise, here’s the synopsis:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14, 2018.