Take the attitude of Glee, the rich world of Cruel Intentions, and the wit of Clueless, and you’ve got the new Netflix original comedy series The Politician from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Pitch Perfect co-star Ben Platt leads the series as a wealthy student who has dreams of being the President of the United States of America. But for now, he has to deal with the cutthroat world of high school politics as he tries to become student body president. As you’ll see in The Politician trailer below, this dark comedy will stab you in the back while shaking hands and kissing babies.

The Politician Trailer

Not unlike Ryan Murphy’s other shows Glee and American Horror Story, this series takes place in a world with a heightened sense of reality. It’s not the real world, but it’s grounded enough to keep you on your feet, and zany enough to allow for some amusing dark comedy. This has the vibe of the indie comedy Assassination of a High School President, but it’s a little bit more over the top.

The big question is whether this series will have any overt ties to what’s happening in our real political climate right now. Often, these kind of shows take cues from the real world political scene in order to fuel their storylines, and this show just might have the satire that can properly mock the current administration without relying on straight-up parody like the sketches of Saturday Night Live.

There’s an impressive ensemble cast on display here, including veterans like Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow, and talented young stars like Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton, as well as Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett.

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he’s going to be the President of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

The Politician arrives on Netflix on September 27, 2019.