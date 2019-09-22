Bette Midler and Judith Light in power suits? You know they’re here to win. And as the new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s razor-sharp black comedy series says, “the real honor is actually winning.” Midler and Light join the insanely stacked cast of The Politician, which stars Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect) as a wealthy student who dreams of being the President of the United States of America. Watch the new The Politician trailer below.

The Politician Trailer

When Netflix forked over 9 figures to get Ryan Murphy under contract, we knew that the American Horror Story and Glee creator would pull out the big guns. And his newest Netflix TV series seems to be it: a sharp black comedy about the ins and outs of high school politics, the series is as star-studded as could be, with stars like Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow earning top billing right alongside rising talent like Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody).

But the latest additions of Bette Midler and Judith Light makes the star power of this series too much to handle. Not to mention the fact that they’re wearing matching power suits! All the best to whichever unlucky sap goes up against them, and judging by this trailer, that would probably be Platt’s Payton Hobart, a dangerously ambitious high school student with dreams of becoming president of the United States.

Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett also star in The Politician.

Here is the synopsis for The Politician:

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he’s going to be the President of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

The Politician arrives on Netflix on September 27, 2019.