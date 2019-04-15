I’m just going to straight with you: you shouldn’t watch the trailer for The Perfection. But you should pencil May 24, 2019 into your calendar because that’s the day this movie drops on Netflix and you should set aside two hours to watch it. And you should know as little as possible. Because I’m going to be straight with you again: seeing this movie totally blind to what it was about at Fantastic Fest last year was a highlight of my moviegoing life. Seriously.

But hey, I can’t stop you from clicking on a movie trailer, so feel free to watch it below. I will say this much: whoever cut this thing deserves a medal of some kind because it offers a special slice of the total insanity that the movie delivers without actually spoiling any key plot points or even hinting at the biggest and wildest surprises that this perverse, hilarious, and brutal movie has in store.

The Perfection Trailer

There’s a strong chance you’ll love The Perfection. There’s an equally strong chance you’ll hate it. But I promise that your reaction won’t be “Meh.” This movie is going to get a rise out of you and you will have an opinion. It’s that kind of thing! Director Richard Shepard has made something diseased and brilliant, something so equally beautiful and ugly that you won’t know how to react to a given moment until after the credits have rolled. Just when you think you know what this movie is about, the script throws everything you know off a cliff, but only after beating it with a heavy stick.

Marisa Mirabal reviewed the film for /Film at Fantastic Fest, and her review is quoted in the trailer:

With television director credits ranging from Girls to Criminal Minds, Shepard hits all the cinematic notes with The Perfection. De Palma style diopter shots are sprinkled throughout the film as well as elements of gore and violence reminiscent of Korean horror films. Shepard’s feature violently plucks at your heartstrings and cements itself as a relevant, albeit brutal allegory for conversation topics revolving around trauma. While the story is convoluted at times and morphs in ways that come off as a movie-within-a-movie, it still delivers in an exciting and disoriented fashion. Through its themes, The Perfection forces audience to face the music, and like trauma itself, will linger as the film violently plays into the relevance of today.

And if you think the official synopsis offers more clues…well, Netflix knows that surprise is key with this one:

The most buzzed-about movie at last year’s Fantastic Fest, THE PERFECTION is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

The Perfection arrives on Netflix on May 24, 2019. I can’t wait to talk about it with you.