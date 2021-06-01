Everyone’s favorite starfish is getting his own show. Patrick Star is starring in the talk show of his dreams (literally) in The Patrick Star Show, a spin-off series from SpongeBob Squarepants coming to Nickelodeon this July. Watch The Patrick Star Show teaser below.

The Patrick Star Show Teaser

Patrick and his family takes center stage in The Patrick Star Show, a spin-off of Nickelodeon’s flagship show SpongeBob Squarepants from the same creative team behind the original series (minus SpongeBob‘s original creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died in 2018 at the age of 57). The show has been described as being “in the vein of The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!, with Patrick hosting his own late-night talk show.” It’s a prequel series, set before the events of SpongeBob Squarepants, if continuity is a thing that’s important to fans of this franchise.

The 13-episode series features the voices of Tom Wilson, Jill Talley, Cree Summer, and Dana Snyder, who will be joined by the main cast from SpongeBob Squarepants, including Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Doug Lawrence, reprising their roles as SpongeBob, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton, respectively. Squidward’s grandmother, named Grandma Tentacles, will also appear.

This is not the first spin-off inspired by the adventures of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years was a 13-episode CG-animated prequel show which followed a 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends at that camp in the Kelp Forest, where they spend the summer catching jellyfish, building campfires, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck.

The Patrick Star Show looks to retain the 2D-animated style of the original flagship show. It is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and hails from executive producers Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica.

Here’s the synopsis for The Patrick Star Show:

The Patrick Star Show is a family sitcom that features the return of Bill Fagerbakke lending his voice to the titular character. It follows a younger Patrick living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood for his TV-turned-bedroom. Joining Patrick are the rest of his family including happy-go-lucky dad Cecil Star, kooky oddball mom Bunny Star, little sister Squidina Star, and genius grandpa GrandPat Star, who all get constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.

The Patrick Star Show will premiere on Nickelodeon in July 2021.