Jeff Bridges has decided to give TV a shot with The Old Man, a new FX pilot based on Thomas Perry’s book of the same name. Bridges will play a former CIA agent living off the grid, forced to deal with his past when an assassin comes gunning for him. Bridges will no doubt bring his usual effortless, grizzled charm to the show, should it be picked up for series.

THR reports that FX has ordered a pilot for The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges. Bridges will play “Dan Chase, a retired CIA officer who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the seasoned operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past.”

The show is an adaptation of Thomas Perry’s novel. Here’s the full synopsis for the book:

To all appearances, Dan Chase is a harmless retiree in Vermont with two big mutts and a grown daughter he keeps in touch with by phone. But most sixty-year-old widowers don’t have multiple driver’s licenses, savings stockpiled in banks across the country, and a bugout kit with two Beretta Nanos stashed in the spare bedroom closet. Most have not spent decades on the run. Thirty-five years ago, as a young hotshot in army intelligence, Chase was sent to Libya to covertly assist a rebel army. When the plan turned sour, Chase reacted according to his own ideas of right and wrong, triggering consequences he could never have anticipated. And someone still wants him dead because of them. Just as he had begun to think himself finally safe, Chase must reawaken his survival instincts to contend with the history he has spent his adult life trying to escape.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will write and executive produce the show. The Old Man still has to be picked up for series based on the strength of the pilot, but I have a hard time believing FX will turn down a series in which Jeff Freakin’ Bridges plays an ass-kicking ex-CIA agent.

“Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor, and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX,” said FX president of originals Nick Grad. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script, and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We’re also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we’ve had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21.”

Bridges is one of those dudes good in everything (even absolute shit like R.I.P.D.), so I have no doubt this will be worth checking out whenever it arrives.