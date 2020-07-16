The Old Guard, a new action flick about butt-kicking immortals, wants to help you win an “immortal” Netflix account. And by that, I mean 83 years of free Netflix. A new Old Guard game will give players the chance to score 1000 months of free Netflix if they’re able to rack up the most points. And if you win and end up living longer than 83 years from today, well, you’ll have to start paying for Netflix again. Sorry.

Want 83 years of free Netflix? The Old Guard is here to help. A new The Old Guard video game will allow you to “play as a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies” in a competition held over the next three days – July 17, July 18, July 19. The player who scores the most points will win 83 years of free Netflix, so even as the entire planet falls apart and slips into anarchy, you’ll still have the ability to stream stuff for free. Here are the details:

As you would expect, the original game used for the competition mirrors the events of the film. It’s a browser-based, top-down, beat ’em up videogame where you play as the lead character of the film, and fight off hordes of enemies using only the film’s iconic one-handed Labrys (aka a giant, double-bladed axe). But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible. The competition will be held for three days (7/17, 7/18, and 7/19)on www.oldguardgame.com, whoever reigns as #1 once the three-day timer runs out will take home the Immortal* Netflix Account.

Based on the Image comic series and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard follows “a covert team of noble mercenaries. When their mysterious inability to die is suddenly exposed, they must fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. The film stars Charlize Theron who plays Andy (or Andromache of Scythia), one of the oldest and most seasoned immortals on a mission to save her crew. The film also stars Kiki Layne.”

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix. You’ll be able to play The Old Guard game here starting tomorrow.