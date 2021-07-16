(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: The Office.)

The Office is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. For awhile, the NBC workplace comedy was comfortable at Netflix, and it was one of the streaming service’s top titles, constantly beating out their original programming on the streaming charts. Unfortunately, you can’t find The Office on Netflix anymore, but we know exactly where you can find The Office streaming and where you can buy it as well. Trust us when we say it’s gonna be zoppity.

Where You Can Find The Office Streaming

The exclusive streaming home of The Office is the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. Since The Office was produced by NBC Universal and originally aired on NBC, the conglomerate wanted to keep the series for themselves rather than letting any other streaming service enjoy the benefit of having the show attract new subscribers. However, even though Peacock is a free, ad-supported streaming service, that doesn’t mean you can stream all of The Office without paying for it.

The Office Season 1 and Season 2 Stream for Free on Peacock

If you want to watch the first two seasons of The Office, you can sign up for the free, ad-supported version of Peacock. You’ll have to sit through commercials to enjoy those seasons, and then you’ll be forced to suddenly stop enjoying The Office, not unlike when Meredith was suddenly stopped by Michael when he was driving into the Dunder-Mifflin parking lot and hit her with his car. Of course, that’s a reference you’ll only get if you sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription so you can watch the fourth season premiere of The Office.

The Office Season 3 – Season 9 Require Peacock Premium

The only way you can stream the rest of The Office (season 3 through season 9), is if you sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription. That means paying either $4.99 per month for a streaming subscription with less ads than the free, ad-supported version or paying $9.99 per month for a totally ad-free streaming experience. Once you pay for Peacock Premium, you can enjoy episodes of The Office as much as Kevin enjoys Girl Scouts cookies or Stanley enjoys Pretzel Day.

The Office Superfan Episodes Extend the Laughs on Peacock

Fans who love The Office enough to pay for Peacock Premium will also get a little bonus. On top of a bunch of special features tied to the series, such as bloopers and featurettes, Peacock Premium also provides access to “Superfan Episodes.” These are extended episodes that include deleted scenes, longer cuts of scenes that made it onto TV, and some footage that has never made it to air. The Superfan Episodes can offer substantial extended cuts and sometimes result in totally different edits of certain scenes.

As of now, only the first and third seasons have been given Superfan Episodes, but it sounds like Peacock will gradually add Superfan Episodes for the entire series. That’s a good way to keep fans subscribed to Peacock in perpetuity, maybe as long as the mortgage was on Michael’s condo.

Where You Can Buy The Office

If you’d rather have access to The Office whenever you want without signing up for yet another streaming service, you can always buy the entire series yourself.

To purchase The Office complete series digitally, the cheapest option right now is iTunes for $99.99, though it occasionally goes on sale (at one time it was down to $30 for the complete series). But it’s also available with each season varying in price at Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu.

However, purchasing a physical copy of every season of The Office means you’ll never have to care about where it’s streaming again, and you never have to worry about a digital media service going under or losing the rights to one of your favorite shows. Plus, buying the series on physical media is the only way you’ll get the unedited version of “Dwight Christmas,” which had a scene removed last year from digital versions of the series.

The Office complete series is available on DVD for $47.99 or Blu-ray for around $106. Those are Amazon prices, which may also change since the series has gone on sale several times before. It certainly sells better than the Sabre pyramid tablet.