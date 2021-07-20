‘The Office’ Season 2 Superfan Episodes Are Now on Peacock, Watch More of the ‘Threat Level Midnight’ Table Read
Posted on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
Peacock has expanded their offering of The Office Superfan Episodes yet again. When the NBCUniversal streaming service became the exclusive streaming home of the hit workplace comedy at the beginning of 2021, it arrived with extended episodes for the show’s outstanding third season. Since then, the first season received the same treatment. Now The Office season 2 Superfan Episodes have arrived, and we have a taste of some new footage you’ll see.
The Office Season 2 Superfan Episodes Clip
The Office season 2 Superfan Episodes arrived on Peacock yesterday. Every single episode of the second season has an extended cut with more footage added. For a taste of what you’ll get in each episode, Peacock released a clip from the seventh episode of the season, “The Client.” It’s the episode where Michael (Steve Carell) and Jan (Melora Hardin) head out to meet a prospective client at Chili’s, which is the new golf course, where business happens.
While Michael and Jan head out to their meeting, Pam (Jenna Fischer) discovers a screenplay that Michael has been working on, and the whole office gathers in the conference room to read it. The movie is called Threat Level Midnight, and even though fans eventually got to see the movie play out in a much more “cinematic” fashion in the show’s seventh season, in the above clip, we get to see more of the table read.
In the clip, Stanley leaves the table read as soon as 5 P.M. rolls around. But the rest of the office continues to read through the script, which includes so many more painful lines of cheesy dialogue, and even a “Happy Retirement” song. Then the clip leads back into footage from the original cut of the episode.
How Much More of The Office Season 2 Do You Get?
The Office Superfan Episodes pack a lot more footage into what originally aired on NBC. Sometimes the episodes add nearly 50% more footage to an episode. For example, there second season premiere, “The Dundies,” was only 20 minutes when it originally aired. The Superfan Episodes version of that episode is 32 minutes long.
Here’s a rundown of all The Office Season 2 Superfan Episodes runtimes:
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 1 – The Dundies – 32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 2 – Sexual Harrassment – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 3 – Office Olympics – 34 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 4 – Fire – 31 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 5 – Halloween – 31 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 6 – The Fight – 28 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 7 – The Client – 32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 8 – Performance Review -32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 9 – Email Surveillance – 34 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 10 – Christmas Party – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 11 – Booze Cruise – 32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 12 – The Injury – 28 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 13 – The Secret – 25 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 14 – The Carpet – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 15 – Boys and Girls – 32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 16 – Valentine’s Day – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 17 – Dwight’s Speech – 32 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 18 – Take Your Daughter to Work Day – 31 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 19 – Michael’s Birthday – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 20 – Drug Testing – 33 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 21 – Conflict Resolution – 29 minutes
- The Office: Season 2, Episode 22 – Casino Night – 32 minutes
Most of the episodes run around 10 minutes longer than the original versions that aired (which were between 20-22 minutes), so there are a lot of new jokes for fans to get a refreshing version of the series that they love so much. The extended episodes not only add entirely new scenes into each episode, but they feature extended versions of scenes from the original cuts and also brand new talking heads. It’s worth a revisit of the series if you haven’t watched in awhile.