Peacock has expanded their offering of The Office Superfan Episodes yet again. When the NBCUniversal streaming service became the exclusive streaming home of the hit workplace comedy at the beginning of 2021, it arrived with extended episodes for the show’s outstanding third season. Since then, the first season received the same treatment. Now The Office season 2 Superfan Episodes have arrived, and we have a taste of some new footage you’ll see.

The Office Season 2 Superfan Episodes Clip

The Office season 2 Superfan Episodes arrived on Peacock yesterday. Every single episode of the second season has an extended cut with more footage added. For a taste of what you’ll get in each episode, Peacock released a clip from the seventh episode of the season, “The Client.” It’s the episode where Michael (Steve Carell) and Jan (Melora Hardin) head out to meet a prospective client at Chili’s, which is the new golf course, where business happens.

While Michael and Jan head out to their meeting, Pam (Jenna Fischer) discovers a screenplay that Michael has been working on, and the whole office gathers in the conference room to read it. The movie is called Threat Level Midnight, and even though fans eventually got to see the movie play out in a much more “cinematic” fashion in the show’s seventh season, in the above clip, we get to see more of the table read.

In the clip, Stanley leaves the table read as soon as 5 P.M. rolls around. But the rest of the office continues to read through the script, which includes so many more painful lines of cheesy dialogue, and even a “Happy Retirement” song. Then the clip leads back into footage from the original cut of the episode.

How Much More of The Office Season 2 Do You Get?

The Office Superfan Episodes pack a lot more footage into what originally aired on NBC. Sometimes the episodes add nearly 50% more footage to an episode. For example, there second season premiere, “The Dundies,” was only 20 minutes when it originally aired. The Superfan Episodes version of that episode is 32 minutes long.

Here’s a rundown of all The Office Season 2 Superfan Episodes runtimes:

The Office: Season 2, Episode 1 – The Dundies – 32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 2 – Sexual Harrassment – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 3 – Office Olympics – 34 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 4 – Fire – 31 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 5 – Halloween – 31 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 6 – The Fight – 28 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 7 – The Client – 32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 8 – Performance Review -32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 9 – Email Surveillance – 34 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 10 – Christmas Party – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 11 – Booze Cruise – 32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 12 – The Injury – 28 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 13 – The Secret – 25 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 14 – The Carpet – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 15 – Boys and Girls – 32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 16 – Valentine’s Day – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 17 – Dwight’s Speech – 32 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 18 – Take Your Daughter to Work Day – 31 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 19 – Michael’s Birthday – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 20 – Drug Testing – 33 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 21 – Conflict Resolution – 29 minutes

The Office: Season 2, Episode 22 – Casino Night – 32 minutes

Most of the episodes run around 10 minutes longer than the original versions that aired (which were between 20-22 minutes), so there are a lot of new jokes for fans to get a refreshing version of the series that they love so much. The extended episodes not only add entirely new scenes into each episode, but they feature extended versions of scenes from the original cuts and also brand new talking heads. It’s worth a revisit of the series if you haven’t watched in awhile.