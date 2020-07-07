It’s been 15 years since The Office premiered on NBC in 2005, and the show is still one of the most watched programs on Netflix (though it will be heading over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service starting next year). Since fans are eager to learn as much as they can about the beloved workplace comedy series, Spotify and one of the show’s executive producers are teaming up to deliver an oral history of The Office in the form of a podcast hosted by Brian Baumgartner, who played the sweet but dimwitted accountant Kevin Malone in every season of the show.

Nerdist called our attention to The Office oral history podcast coming exclusively to Spotify starting on July 14. The show is said to reveal “how this unlikely UK import from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant made it to the U.S. airwaves.” Plus, listeners will hear plenty of stories “from the search for a network home, to the casting, assembling the talent behind the camera, and the memorable storylines and major moments.”

Brian Baumgartner will be hosting the series, which should make the memories about the making of the series come forth in a candid and fun fashion. The oral history will have all the heavy hitters you’d want to hear talk about the history of the show, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, and Angela Kinsey.

Along with the cast, The Office oral history podcast will feature creator and executive producer Greg Daniels, as well as insights from Ben Silverman, not to mention Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the co-creators of the original UK version of The Office. There will also be other executives, crew, and special guests coming in to talk about the show. One of them will be chart-topping Grammy winner and future No Time to Die theme singer Billie Eilish, who hasn’t been shy with how obsessed she is about The Office, even going so far as to sample audio from the show in her song “My Strange Addiction.”

The podcast comes from Ben Silverman, an executive producer on the series who also served as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios. Silverman also appeared on the show’s later seasons as one of the employees at the sports marketing company Athlead that Jim Halpert started working at in Philadelphia.



This seems a little redundant since an oral history of The Office was just published back in March in a book called The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History, collected and written by Andy Greene. Granted, there are probably plenty of fans out there who don’t feel like taking the time to read a 464-page book about their favorite show, but would have no problem hearing those same stories straight from the mouths of the people who made the show. But those fans have had The Office Ladies podcast hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey to satisfy them. Even so, I think this new podcast is gonna be zoppity.



An Oral History of The Office will be available exclusively on Spotify starting Tuesday, July 14.