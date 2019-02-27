When The OA first premiered on Netflix in 2016, it felt like a whole different world. Barack Obama was still president, the world was (a little) less in shambles, and Brit Marling‘s ambitious sci-fi series was a cult hit. It has taken three years later for the series to return for its second season, but it still feels like it came from a different world — not just for the Barack Obama mention at the beginning of the new The OA season 2 trailer, but because this second part is all about alternate universes. Prepare for another mind-blowing season with The OA Part II.

The OA Season 2 Trailer

The OA returns in the second part of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij‘s series about people saving the world through contemporary dance, or something. Marling returns as Prairie Johnson/The OA, the woman who resurfaces after having gone missing for seven years and assembled a group of people to rescue other missing persons through a portal to an alternate dimension. In Part II, The OA has successfully leaped to a new dimension, where she must team up with a private detective to investigate the disappearance of several teenagers.

The series also stars Jason Isaacs, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Brandon Perea, and Chloë Levine, as well as guest star Paz Vega, Irene Jacob, Vincent Kartheiser, Sheila Vand, and Riz Ahmed.

Here is the synopsis for The OA season 2:

The “mind-bending” story returns with The OA Part II, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing teen, Michelle Vu. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of Michelle’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.

The OA returns to Netflix on Friday, March 22, 2019.