While director James Wan has been quite busy at the helm of Aquaman for Warner Bros. Pictures, he’s also still in charge of shepherding the constantly growing horror universe of The Conjuring. But he took another role behind the scenes of the upcoming The Conjuring 2 spin-off The Nun.

Director Corin Hardy revealed that James Wan took the time to be the second unit director on The Nun for part of the production. Find out what the filmmaker was recruited to shoot below.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here’s what Corin Hardy had to say about bringing James Wan into the fray to help out with the production of The Nun. Hardy explained:

“Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography. It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you’re always pushing for double what you really can afford, time- or budget-wise. I said, ‘I want to do all of this, but if we’re going to do it, we really need to run two units.’ James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, ‘Anything I can do of service!’ It was like, ‘I really want to take you up on that.’ So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors.”

The fact that James Wan had enough time to take on this responsibility while taking care of both Aquaman and developing a series adaptation of Swamp Thing for the forthcoming DC Universe streaming service is impressive to say the least. But it probably wasn’t a difficult decision for him to make since The Nun debuted in his own film The Conjuring 2.

If you haven’t been keeping up with The Nun (the first trailer is over here) here’s the official synopsis:

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons, and our own Jacob Hall caught some footage from San Diego Comic-Con which indicated that it will be worth checking out when it hits theaters this fall:

“The Nun looks terrific. While it look similar enough to the previous Conjuring films and their spin-offs to be at one with the universe, Hardy seems to have made it his own. The foggy graveyards and dusty castle corridors recall old school Hammer horror films and the atmosphere is choking with head-spinning blasphemy and religious terror. And perhaps most enticingly, the “priest and nun on a mission” set-up and the far-away locales (filmed in real Romanian castles and man-oh-man, does it show) lend the whole thing an adventurous edge not seen in other Conjuring movies.”

The Nun arrives next month on September 7, 2018.