Amber Benson has already dealt with dark forces in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but in the new horror film The Nightmare Gallery, she’s dealing with something even more sinister.

When a renowned anthropology professor (Benson) investigates the disappearance of her star pupil, a collection of occult artifacts takes her on a dark journey that will reveal the evil lurking in the shadows. Her career, her wife, and her sanity are at stake, as you can see in the madness of our debut of The Nightmare Gallery trailer. Watch below.

The Nightmare Gallery Trailer

The Nightmare Gallery came together with real indie spirit thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign a couple years ago. Now the movie is poised for release this month.

“This trailer offers a glimpse into the horrors and heartbreak that build as Amber’s character dives further down the dark rabbit hole of obsession,” says Gene Blalock, director and founder of Seraph Films. “While the trailer showcases the tremendous effort by many to make this film a reality, the raw and brilliant intensity Amber infuses into her character is simply mind-blowing.”

Indeed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans adore Amber Benson’s talent in front of the camera, and this film certainly affords her the opportunity to give them chills and thrills. The film also stars Kevin Chamberlin (Road to Perdition), and Mat Devine (lead singer of Kill Hannah).

“The unsettling artistry and progressive storyline reflected in this movie strives for the ideal blend of entertainment and meaning,” says Charles Hilliard, executive producer and founder of AWOL Studios. “Films can delight and inspire, yet we are passionate about pushing the envelope and using this powerful medium to advance important cultural conversations.”

With a film that is described as being in the vein of David Lynch, it’s certainly bound to offer twisted terror that warps the mind.

The Nightmare Gallery follows Dr. Samantha Rand (Amber Benson), a renowned anthropology professor whose life is turned upside-down by the sudden, suspicious disappearance of her star pupil. But when a package of paranormal artifacts arrives on Rand’s doorstep three years later, she embarks on a nightmarish journey into mystery that will shake her and her wife to their cores. Through a terrifying, Lynchian lens, the film follows Professor Rand’s horrifying loss of self in pursuit of an unspeakable truth that threatens her career, her wife, and her sanity.

The Nightmare Gallery hits VOD starting on June 18, 2019.