Between The Avengers and Justice League, there are tons of superheroes on the big screen. But lately we’ve been hearing about a new superhero on the scene on the other side of the globe, and he’s proving to be rather…amazing.

Night Monkey is a new European superhero who is decked out in all black, stealthily leaping through the streets, and helping citizens deal with some very mystifying and dangerous threats. You can see him in action in the first Night Monkey trailer below.

Night Monkey Trailer

Night Monkey has been all over the news, making headlines after helping the new superhero called Mysterio take on these giant creatures known as Elementals. Now a movie is taking those events and dramatizing them for box office bucks. Tom Holland plays the European superhero, who feels like kind of a rip-off of Spider-Man, if we’re being honest. But it’s like if Spider-Man was a member of the SWAT team or some kind of music video dance troupe from the 1980s.

Frankly, we’re not too impressed with this first look at the Night Monkey movie. It feels like familiar territory that Tom Holland has tread before, and it feels like Sony Pictures is just trying to capitalize on his fame as Spider-Man by turning him into another superhero. How many damn superheroes do we need who swing around acrobatically anyway? Somehow they even roped Zendaya into starring in this too. What’s next, some kind of Spider-Man and Night Monkey crossover? Whoopee.

We’ll just have to take solace that Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming to home video soon. That’ll probably be better than watching a Night Monkey origin movie where some teenager gets bitten by a radioactive monkey and takes on the mantle of the superhero after his Uncle Glenn gets killed by a mime. We all know how it goes from there. Night Monkey faces off with villains like the Green Gremlin, Poison, Dr. Peter Pentagus, The Salamander, and Tabby Cat, and yadda-yadda-yadda. We get it.

Here’s all the special features you’ll get on the Spider-Man: Far From Home home video release:

