Aaron Sorkin‘s cable news drama series The Newsroom ended back in 2014 after only three seasons. But as we’ve seen time and time again in the past few years, that doesn’t mean the show can’t return. And if Aaron Sorkin gets a little less buy, there’s a chance The Newsroom might make a comeback just in time to tackle one of the most tumultuous and tense periods in the history of journalism.

Speaking with ET Online during the Television Critics Association press tour for the upcoming Starz series The Rook, actress Olivia Munn mentioned that she and another key cast member from The Newsroom have talked with Aaron Sorkin about bringing the show back:

“Tom Sadoski and myself, we’ve actually been having conversations with (showrunner Aaron) Sorkin about that. He’s very busy, but we have very high hopes that it would be able to come together, hopefully. There’s been so much that has happened in the news and in media that we could really speak on, and it’d really be interesting to see what his take would be on it and what The Newsroom would do today.”

Indeed, journalists today are being attacked endlessly with cries of “fake news” on even the most well-researched and truthful stories. So the idea of a show like The Newsroom tackling what it’s like to cover the news beat when the president is empowering this behavior sounds fascinating to me (although also probably infuriating as well).

Of course, Aaron Sorkin has a lot on his plate. The writer’s take on To Kill a Mockingbird just hit the Broadway stage, and his film The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now back on track after a slight delay. Sorkin may also still be working on NBC’s live broadcast of A Few Good Men, which has been pushed back a couple years and was previously meant to arrive this year. On top of that, Sorkin has discussed the possibility of a sequel to The Social Network, thanks to everything happening with Facebook in the news recently.

At the end of the day, it might be better for The Newsroom to return after all of this nonsense from the current presidential administration is over. Hindsight will make things much easier to parse through narratively, and maybe there will even be some kind of triumphant story that comes out of this mess.